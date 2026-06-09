Astros' Bryan Abreu: Steps in for save in 10th frame

Abreu notched a save against the Angels on Monday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter over one scoreless inning.

Josh Hader was deployed with the score tied in the bottom of the ninth inning and struck out the side in order. After Houston plated a run in the top of the 10th, manager Joe Espada turned to Abreu, whose last save had come May 19. The right-hander got the job done with some help from his defense -- Jose Siri singled off Abreu to lead off the frame, but Brice Matthews threw Mike Trout out at home plate. With Hader back in action, Abreu isn't likely to get many save chances moving forward, but he should be an option on days when Hader is unavailable.