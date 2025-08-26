Smith is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies.

The Astros are holding Smith out of the lineup for a third straight matchup with a right-handed starter (Tanner Gordon), with the rookie's drop in playing time coming while he's slashing just .145/.203/.182 in August. Even if Smith is able to show improvement at the dish in his future starts, he may not get the chance to reclaim a full-time role over the final five weeks of the season after Houston reinstated Yordan Alvarez (hand) from the injured list Tuesday to make their corner-outfield ranks more crowded.