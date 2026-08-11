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Astros' Cam Smith: Homers in three-hit effort

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Smith went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a second RBI and two total runs scored in Monday's 6-3 extra-inning win over the Giants.

Smith has a pair of three-hit efforts and three homers over his last three games. The outfielder has had a lackluster season overall, but he's picked up the pace lately by hitting safely in eight of his last 10 games, batting .432 (16-for-37) in that span. Overall, he's hitting .226 with a .698 OPS, 16 homers, 44 RBI, 51 runs scored, 15 doubles, two triples and 10 stolen bases over 117 contests.

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