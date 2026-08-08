Astros' Cam Smith: Homers twice in win

Smith went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs and an additional run scored in Friday's 6-3 win over the Padres.

Smith provided one of his best performances of the season, opening the scoring with a solo shot off Robbie Ray in the second inning before going deep again against Yuki Matsui to lead off the sixth, and he later singled and scored in the eighth. The two-homer effort was Smith's second multi-homer game of the season and pushed his total to 15 long balls. The 23-year-old has also gone 10-for-20 with two homers, four RBI and five runs scored since the beginning of August, though he's hitting just .222 on the year with a .686 OPS.