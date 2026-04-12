Walker (leg) will start at first base and batting cleanup Sunday against the Mariners, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Walker was held out of the starting nine for Saturday's 8-7 loss after he was spotted taking part in pregame exercises to test out his leg, though the Astros never officially announced that he was dealing with an injury. The veteran first baseman's return to the lineup for Sunday's series finale indicates that the issue was a minor concern. After a disappointing first season in Houston in 2025, Walker has started 2026 strong with three home runs and a .986 OPS through 15 games.