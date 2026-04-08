Astros' Christian Walker: Launches third homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Rockies.
Walker's opposite-field blast off Kyle Freeland in the second inning proved to be the Astros' lone run in the defeat. The first baseman has gotten off to a fast start this season, logging at least one hit in 10 of his first 12 games. In his last four contests, Walker's gone 7-for-19 with three home runs and a 1.323 OPS.
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