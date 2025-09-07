Walker went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double, two runs scored and two RBI on Saturday against the Rangers.

Walker contributed to the Astros' 11-run outburst early on, popping a leadoff homer in the third inning before driving in another run on a double in the eighth frame. He now has 22 home runs on the season, six of which have come in his last 16 starts. While Walker's power production has evened out over the course of the campaign, his strikeout rate remains inflated at 27.2 percent, leaving him with only a .234 average.