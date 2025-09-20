Astros' Christian Walker: Sitting amid slump
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker is not in Saturday's lineup against the Mariners, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Walker is hitless with nine strikeouts in his last four games, so he's getting a day to clear his head. Victor Caratini gets the start at first base, batting fifth.
