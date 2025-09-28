Gordon (6-4) earned the win against the Angels on Sunday, allowing one walk while striking out three across five scoreless innings. He did not yield a hit.

Lance McCullers took care of the first three innings of Sunday's regular-season finale before Gordon entered for the fourth frame. Gordon put on a dominant display, allowing just one baserunner while generating eight whiffs on 68 pitches (45 strikes). The 26-year-old southpaw made his major-league debut May 14 and bounced back and fourth between the big club and Triple-A Sugar Land. Gordon will end his first season in the majors with a 6-4 record and one save across 20 games (14 starts) with a 5.34 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 72:19 K:BB across 86 innings.