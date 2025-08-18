Manager Joe Espada said Monday that the Astros haven't determined whether Javier (illness) will be ready to make his next start, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

While making his second start since returning from the 60-day injured list Sunday, Javier lasted just three innings before being pulled from the Astros' eventual 12-0 loss to the Orioles due to an illness. Javier stayed behind in Houston to visit a doctor, but Espada relayed that the right-hander will rejoin the team in Detroit later Monday, which suggests his illness isn't too serious. Javier tentatively lines up to make his next start during this weekend's four-game series in Baltimore, but Espada said that he wants to check in with the 28-year-old in person before determining whether he'll be able to take the hill for his next turn through the rotation. Lance McCullers (finger) is with the Astros in Detroit and could be activated from the 15-day IL and inserted into the rotation at some point this week if the team wants to build in more recovery time for Javier.