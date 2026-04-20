Johnson signed a minor-league contract with Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday and was assigned to Triple-A Sugar Land.

Sugar Land immediately inserted Johnson into its lineup, with the 30-year-old starting in center field and going 1-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run in a 7-4 extra-inning win over Salt Lake in Sunday's series finale. The addition of Johnson provides Houston with extra organizational depth in the outfield after the big-league roster recently lost Jake Meyers (oblique) and Joey Loperfido (quadriceps) to the injured list. Johnson previously saw MLB action last season between stops with the Giants and Orioles, slashing just .189/.246/.302 with one home run and two stolen bases across 57 plate appearances.