site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-daniel-johnson-booted-off-40-man-roster | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Astros' Daniel Johnson: Booted off 40-man roster
•
1 min read
The Astros designated Johnson for assignment Monday.
Johnson went 2-for-14 at the plate during his brief time in the majors. His roster spot will be absorbed by Zach Cole.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 15 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read