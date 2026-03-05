Astros' Enyel De Los Santos: Making spring debut next week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
De Los Santos (knee) will make his Grapefruit League debut next week, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The right-handed reliever has been shelved by a right knee strain since the start of camp, but he will progress to mound work Saturday before being slotted into game action. Barring setbacks, De Los Santos is expected to have enough time to prep for Opening Day.
