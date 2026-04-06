Astros' Enyel De Los Santos: Returns from IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Astros activated De Los Santos (knee) from the 15-day injured list Monday.
De Los Santos got a late start to the season due to a right knee strain, but he's ready to go after making four scoreless rehab appearances. The right-hander will operate in a middle relief role for Houston.
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