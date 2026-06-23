Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Astros' Enyel De Los Santos: Takes second loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

De Los Santos (0-2) took the loss Monday against the Blue Jays, allowing a run on two hits while striking out two over 1.1 innings.

De Los Santos looked good in the sixth inning, setting down the top of Toronto's lineup in order, but he'd give up a pair of hits after coming back out in the seventh and ultimately took the loss in a 4-2 defeat. It's been a tough stretch of late for De Los Santos of late -- he's given up seven runs on nine hits in his last 6.1 innings. Overall, the right-hander sports a 4.32 ERA with a 1.11 WHIP and 33:8 K:BB across 33.1 innings this year.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!