Astros' Enyel De Los Santos: Takes second loss

De Los Santos (0-2) took the loss Monday against the Blue Jays, allowing a run on two hits while striking out two over 1.1 innings.

De Los Santos looked good in the sixth inning, setting down the top of Toronto's lineup in order, but he'd give up a pair of hits after coming back out in the seventh and ultimately took the loss in a 4-2 defeat. It's been a tough stretch of late for De Los Santos of late -- he's given up seven runs on nine hits in his last 6.1 innings. Overall, the right-hander sports a 4.32 ERA with a 1.11 WHIP and 33:8 K:BB across 33.1 innings this year.