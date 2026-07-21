Astros' Ethan Frey: Back in action for Tourists

High-A Asheville activated Frey (hamstring strain) from the 7-day injured list July 16, Geoff Pontes of Baseball America reports.

He suffered the injury June 3 and began his rehab assignment in the Florida Complex League on July 3. Frey has been one of the bigger FYPD disappointments in dynasty leagues this year, as he has a 30.4 percent strikeout rate and 88 wRC+ in 50 games as a 22-year-old at High-A. Despite an underwhelming .153 ISO and six homers in 230 plate appearances, Frey has at least used his athleticism to add value on the bases, notching 15 steals on 19 attempts.