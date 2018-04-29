Cole allowed three earned runs on six hits while walking none and striking out 12 across 6.2 innings Sunday against the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision.

Cole continued to look unhittable for much of his start, generating 22 swinging strikes on 99 pitches. He did allow three doubles, two of which led directly to runs and the last putting the then tying run on base, preventing him from earning the win. Pointing out those few flaws is nitpicking what has been a masterful stretch of six starts to begin the season for Cole, as he is maintaining a 1.73 ERA, .79 WHIP and has recorded 61 strikeouts in 41.2 innings pitched.