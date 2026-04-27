Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Shifting rehab back to Double-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that Cole (elbow) will pitch in a rehab game with Double-A Somerset on Wednesday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Cole opened his rehab assignment in Double-A before shifting to High-A Hudson this past Thursday, when he allowed two runs on five hits while striking out four batters across 4.1 innings. Given that Cole is on the 15-day injured list, the 35-year-old right-hander is eligible to be activated when fully recovered from the Tommy John surgery that he underwent in March of 2025, which could happen after a couple more rehab outings.
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