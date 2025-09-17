Manager Joe Espada said Wednesday that Paredes (hamstring) is recovering well and will be re-evaluated in the next day or two to determine whether he'll be able to come off the injured list this weekend versus the Mariners, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The third baseman has been on the shelf nearly two months due to a hamstring strain but appears to be closing in on his return from the injured list. Paredes could be eased back into things as the designated hitter, with Espada indicating that the 26-year-old will be asked to run less than full speed on the basepaths.