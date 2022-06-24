Meyers (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day injured list on Friday.
Meyers returned to the team Thursday but he was officially activated Friday. He'll likely operate in a utility role for the Astros, primarily handling the center field duties. Meyers has not appeared in a game since last season where he posted a .260 average with six homers, 28 RBI, 22 runs and three stolen bases over 146 at-bats in 49 games. Jose Siri was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding move.
