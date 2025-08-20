Alexander will start Thursday's game against the Orioles at Camden Yards, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Though Houston will get Lance McCullers (finger) back from the injured list to start Friday, Alexander will at least temporarily stick around in a starting role while the Astros run out a six-man rotation this week. Houston could keep the six-man setup in place when the team begins a stretch of 13 games in 13 days Tuesday, but Alexander may need to perform well in his start in Baltimore to ensure he remains in the rotation over Luis Garcia (elbow), who could be ready to return from the 60-day IL next week. Alexander has fared well over his last four