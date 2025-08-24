default-cbs-image
Sanchez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Sanchez and fellow left-handed-hitting outfielder Jacob Melton will head to the bench for the second time in the series while the Orioles send another lefty (Trevor Rogers) to the bump for the finale. Mauricio Dubon will replace Sanchez in left field and will bat seventh.

