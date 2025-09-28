Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Angels.

Sanchez entered Saturday 18 games removed from his last long ball, a stretch in which he went a paltry 3-for-46 (.065) at the plate. The outfielder has filled a part-time role during his stint with the Astros, hitting just .191 since he was acquired from the Marlins. Overall, he's at a .235/.303/.395 slash line with 14 homers, 48 RBI, 61 runs scored, 12 stolen bases, 21 doubles and four triples across 133 games.