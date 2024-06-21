The Astros will recall Loperfido from Triple-A Sugar Land prior to Friday's game against the Orioles, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

It's not yet clear what the corresponding roster move will be. Loperfido has slashed .272/.365/.568 with 13 home runs and nine stolen bases this season with Sugar Land and has hit .333/.381/.436 with one homer and one steal in 15 games with the Astros. Contact has been an issue at both spots, as he had a 28 percent strikeout rate at Sugar Land and a 39.5 percent strikeout rate in Houston. The power and speed potential is real, however. Loperfido played only center field during his most recent stint in the minors, so while he does have some experience at first base, the Astros seem to still be viewing him mostly as an option in the outfield.