The Astros placed Rooney (elbow) on outright waivers Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Rooney made his MLB debut in 2025, giving up one run and striking out two batters over 1.1 innings against the Orioles on Aug. 24. All of his other appearances came in Triple-A, where he finished the season with a 2.56 ERA and 1.19 WHIP through 38.2 frames. His year was cut short in September by elbow surgery, and it remains unknown whether he'll be ready for the start of the 2026 campaign.