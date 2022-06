The Astros promoted Brewer from High-A Asheville to Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

At Corpus Christi, Brewer will be filling the roster spot vacated by another one of the organization's top prospects in Enmanuel Valdez, who is moving up to Triple-A Sugar Land. A 2019 third-round pick, Brewer earned the move up to Corpus Christi after slashing .247/.398/.494 with five home runs and five stolen bases across 103 plate appearances at Asheville.