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Astros' Jose Altuve: Close to facing live pitching

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Altuve (oblique) took BP, ran the bases and fielded grounders Saturday, and he's slated to face live pitching in the coming days, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Altuve continues to show accelerated progress in his recovery from the left oblique strain that has sidelined him since mid-May. In fact, manager Joe Espada said earlier this week that the team is considering having the veteran infielder skip a minor-league rehab assignment in lieu of taking simulated at-bats. If Altuve's upcoming sessions against live pitching go well, he could be back with the Astros in the early part of June.

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