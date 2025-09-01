Altuve went 2-for-4 with a homer, a double, a walk and three RBI in Monday's 8-3 victory over the Angels.

The Houston veteran tallied his team's final two runs with a 374-foot round tripper off Los Angeles reliever Brock Burke in the eighth. This marks the sixth time in his 15-year career that Altuve has reached the 24-homer plateau, with the last occurrence happening in 2022. The 35-year-old is now slashing .274/.337/.459 with 73 runs scored and 68 RBI in 570 total plate appearances.