Altuve went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Orioles.

Altuve got hot early Friday; he singled and scored in the first inning before knocking an RBI double in the second. He capped off his day with another RBI double and run scored during Houston's nine-run sixth inning. Altuve has caught fire after a lackluster May; he's produced a .995 OPS with 11 RBI over his last 12 games. His season slash line now sits at .301/.351/.460 with 27 extra-base hits and 45 runs scored.