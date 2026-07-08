Astros' Jose Altuve: Goes deep again

Altuve went 1-for-5 with a solo home run during the Astros' 6-3 win over the Nationals on Tuesday.

Altuve failed to get on base in each of his first four plate appearances but fifth time was the charm for the veteran second baseman, who smacked a solo homer to left-center field in the eighth inning. He's gone deep in back-to-back games against Washington and is up to 10 home runs on the season. Altuve has reached base safely in six of his last seven games, going 6-for-27 (.222) with four extra-base hits, five RBI and one steal in that span.