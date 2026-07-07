Astros' Jose Altuve: Homers Monday

Altuve went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer in Monday's 12-11 loss to the Nationals.

Altuve put the Astros ahead 4-1in the second inning with a three-run, two-out blast off Miles Mikolas. It's Altuve's ninth long ball this season and his first since June 19. The veteran second baseman has gone 4-for-11 with three extra-base hits in his last three games following a 4-for-31 (.129) slump across his prior eight contests. Overall, Altuve is slashing .235/.312/.394 with 42 runs scored, 25 RBI and two stolen bases across 296 plate appearances this year.