Altuve will likely be unavailable Sunday against the Dodgers due to a sore heel, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Altuve isn't in the lineup for Sunday night's matchup, and manager Dusty Baker will try to avoid using him off the bench. Altuve sustained his injury hitting the base on a bunt single Saturday, and if he doesn't play Sunday, he'll have an additional day to rest before the Astros' series opener against the Cardinals on Tuesday.