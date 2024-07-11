Altuve went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the Marlins.

Altuve has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games, going 21-for-56 (.375) over that span. He's rounded his production during the hot stretch with two home runs, four steals, nine RBI and 10 runs scored. The second baseman's .822 OPS on the year is his lowest in the last four seasons, but he's still put together an excellent campaign by batting .309 with 13 homers, 14 steals, 41 RBI and 55 runs scored through 89 contests.