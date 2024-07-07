Altuve (hand) will start at second base and bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Twins.

For just the fourth time all season, Altuve missed out on a start in Saturday's 9-3 loss while he recovered from a hand contusion stemming from being hit by a pitch in Friday's 13-12 win. The day off was apparently all Altuve needed to heal up from the bruise to his left hand, as he'll take back his usual spot in the field and atop the batting order for the series finale. Altuve had been running hot at the dish prior to sitting out Saturday, slashing .400/.449/.556 with two home runs and three stolen bases over his last 10 games.