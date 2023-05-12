Altuve (thumb) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Out all season following surgery to repair a fractured right thumb, Altuve resumed baseball activities last week and has progressed to the point of being game-ready. There's no word on how long his rehab assignment will last, but knowing Altuve he'll probably push to return as soon as possible.
