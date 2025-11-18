Astros' Jose Altuve: Undergoes minor procedure
By RotoWire Staff
Altuve underwent a procedure to remove fluid between the fourth and fifth toes on his right foot Monday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Altuve played through the issue for the final few weeks of the regular season after suffering the injury Sept. 13 against Atlanta. McTaggart described the procedure as a minor skin aspiration, and the expectation is that the 35-year-old will be ready for the start of spring training.