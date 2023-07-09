Astros general manager Dana Brown said Sunday that Altuve (oblique) is healing faster than anticipated, but the second baseman isn't expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list when first eligible July 14, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Brown's comments came after Altuve was able to take grounders at second base prior to Sunday's game against the Mariners, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Though the GM didn't put a firm target date on Altuve's return from the IL, Brown suggested that the eight-time All-Star is about a week behind slugger Yordan Alvarez (oblique) in their respective recovery programs. Alvarez is expected to begin a rehab assignment shortly after the All-Star break, so if all goes well in Altuve's recovery over the next week, the 33-year-old could be cleared to join a minor-league affiliate the week after. Mauricio Dubon should continue to handle the keystone on an everyday basis until Altuve is deemed ready to return from the IL.