Urquidy (12-4) yielded two runs on five hits and two walks over seven innings Sunday, striking out six and earning a win over Atlanta.

Urquidy coughed up a two-run shot to Matt Olson in the first inning before firing six scoreless frames. The 27-year-old has allowed fewer than three runs in five of his last six starts, posting a 2.52 ERA during that span. He lowered his season ERA to 3.63 alongside a 104:28 K:BB through 134 frames. Urquidy is projected to at home against the Orioles next weekend.