Urquidy (shoulder) said Tuesday that he thinks he could begin throwing off a mound by this weekend, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Urquidy begin throwing on flat ground a couple weeks ago and is almost ready to test things out from the bump. The veteran hurler is coming back from right shoulder inflammation, and injury which landed him on the IL back at the beginning of May.
