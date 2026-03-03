Astros manager Joe Espada said Tuesday that Hader (biceps) could throw a bullpen session next week, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hader has been limited to flat-ground work since he came down with left biceps inflammation just before the start of Astros camp. He is not expected to be ready for Opening Day, as Hader needs time to ramp things back up before being game-ready. Hader has not pitched in a game setting since early August of last year, as he missed the final seven-plus weeks of the season with a left shoulder strain. Bryan Abreu is lined up to serve as Houston's closer at the beginning of the season.