Astros manager Joe Espada said Wednesday that Verlander (neck) hasn't resumed playing catch and won't accompany the team to New York for this weekend's three-game series versus the Mets, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Verlander isn't eligible to return from the 15-day injured list until Monday, but with the Astros continuing their trip in Toronto and then Minnesota next week, the right-hander's absence for the start of the road swing wouldn't seem to inspire much optimism about his chances of being ready to make a start against the Blue Jays, and perhaps even the Twins. The Astros will likely wait and see if Verlander is able to take any meaningful steps forward in his recovery from the neck issue over the next few days while he's back in Houston before determining his status for the Toronto series.