Astros manager Joe Espada said in an interview with SportsTalk 790 on Tuesday that Verlander (neck) has yet to resume throwing, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Verlander has been shut down for more than a week with neck discomfort and continues to progress more slowly than expected. The veteran right-hander is eligible for activation from the 15-day injured list on July 1, but it's too early at this point to know whether he will be ready to go on that date. Houston currently has just four members in its rotation, but it will need to add a fifth if Verlander's injury continues to linger.