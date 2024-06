The Astros signed Cavaco to a minor-league contract Wednesday.

The Twins used a first-round pick in the 2019 Draft on Cavaco but released him earlier this month after he hit just .212/.267/.335 with a 36.8 percent strikeout rate over five minor-league seasons. However, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul notes that the Astros plan to use Cavaco as a pitcher. The 23-year-old has been assigned to the Astros' Florida Complex League affiliate, where he will begin the transition.