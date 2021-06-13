Twins' Keoni Cavaco: Out with concussion By RotoWire Staff Jun 13, 2021 at 1:22 am ET1 min read Cavaco was placed on the 7-day injured list at Low-A Fort Myers with a concussion, TwinsDaily.com reports.Cavaco was hitting .264 with a home run and a .673 OPS in 28 games. He hasn't shown much power with a .340 SLG but does have a decent 8.6% walk rate. Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.