Astros manager Dusty Baker said he is considering dropping Tucker down in the lineup for Wednesday's ALCS Game 3 versus the Rangers, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Baker noted that it would only be a "temporary" move, designed to take some pressure off the struggling 26-year-old outfielder. Tucker has gone 2-for-22 (.091) with seven strikeouts through six games this postseason while batting between the No. 3 and No. 5 spots in the Astros' order. Houston is currently in an 0-2 hole in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series and will have to tangle with the return of Max Scherzer (shoulder) in Game 3.