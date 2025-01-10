McCullers (forearm/elbow) has resumed throwing off a mound and is hoping to return sometime early on in the 2025 season, MLB.com reports.

McCullers had surgery in June of 2023 to repair his right flexor tendon and remove a bone spur. After progressing to mound work in May, he had his throwing program halted and was ultimately shut down due to soreness in his pitching arm. Testing absolved him of structural damage and he's now back to throwing off the bump again, although it sounds like he's no given to be ready for Opening Day. McCullers last pitched in a major-league game during the 2022 World Series.