McCullers (forearm) threw 33 pitches in a bullpen session Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
McCullers was scratched from a scheduled rehab start Saturday due to illness. He is expected to make a start with Double-A Corpus Christi in the coming days, though the appearance has not been officially scheduled.
More News
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: To resume mound work soon•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Scratched from rehab start•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Could debut in late April•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Another rehab start Saturday•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Walks three in second rehab start•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Second rehab start scheduled•