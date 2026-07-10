Astros' Lance McCullers: Scheduled for another rehab start

McCullers (shoulder) will make his next rehab start July 17 with Double-A Corpus Christi, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McCullers has thrown three rehab starts, with his last taking place this past Tuesday with Triple-A Sugar Land, when he allowed four runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out four across four innings. He was a candidate to return to the Astros' rotation during the team's weekend series against the Rangers. However, McCullers requires at least one more outing in the minors but should rejoin the big club in late July following the All-Star break.