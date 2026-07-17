Brewers' Lance McCullers: Will pitch in relief role

The Brewers activated McCullers (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Friday.

McCullers -- who has been out since mid-May with a shoulder impingement -- was acquired via trade from the Astros earlier this week and is now on the active roster after completing a rehab assignment. Manager Pat Murphy said Friday that McCullers will pitch out of the Milwaukee bullpen for the time being, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. McCullers holds a 6.86 ERA and 43:22 K:BB over 39.1 frames covering eight starts in the majors in 2026.