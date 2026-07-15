Astros' Lance McCullers: Trade to Milwaukee being finalized

The Astros are in the process of finalizing a trade that will send McCullers (shoulder) to the Brewers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McCullers has been on the injured list due to a shoulder impingement since mid-May, but he's made three minor-league rehab starts and may only require one more rehab outing before getting cleared for big-league action. The veteran right-hander is in the final season of the five-year, $85 million extension he signed with the Astros in 2021. After missing the full 2023 and 2024 campaigns due to arm issues, he returned to the mound last year and struggled to a 6.51 ERA in 16 regular-season appearances, and he posted similar numbers before landing on the injured list this year. The full terms of the trade may not be disclosed until it's finalized.